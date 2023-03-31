Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 4.2 mm rain lashes Chandigarh, more on the cards

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 31, 2023 03:19 AM IST

Gusty winds up to 40 km/h and lightning accompanied the showers that caused the mercury in Chandigarh to drop by four notches between 8.30 pm and 11.30 pm

After cloudy weather through most of the day, Chandigarh received 4.2 mm rain on Thursday evening.

Commuters caught in rain in Chandigarh on Thursday evening. (Keshav Singh/HT)
Gusty winds up to 40 km/h and lightning accompanied the showers that caused the mercury to drop by four notches between 8.30 pm and 11.30 pm.

Officials at the India Meteorological Department, Chandigarh, said winds and rain will continue till Saturday due to a Western Disturbance (WD). While cloudy skies are likely on Sunday, another WD is also expected to affect the region around that time.

Earlier in the day, the maximum temperature went up from 29.8°C on Wednesday to 32.4°C on Thursday, one degree above normal. The minimum temperature also rose from 15.9°C to 17.9°C, normal for this time of the year.

With more rain on the cards, the maximum temperature is expected to drop to anywhere between 24°C and 27°C over the next three days, while the minimum temperature will remain between 17°C and 18°C.

