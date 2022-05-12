₹4.39 lakh robbed from Fino Payments Bank in Ludhiana
In yet another daylight robbery, four masked assailants robbed ₹4.39 lakh from the Sherpur branch of Fino Payments Bank on Wednesday afternoon after holding an employee at gunpoint.
The employee, Ujjwal Kumar, 24, told police that the robbers arrived in two motorcycles and barged into the office at around 3 pm. One of them pointed a gun at him and told him to hand over the cash kept at the bank. He was forced to give it to them after they threatened to shoot him. After the robbers left the place, Kumar informed the police.
Inspector Nardev Singh, station house officer at Moti Nagar police station, said that CCTVs are installed inside the office, but it is password protected and they have asked the officials so that they can access the footage. CCTVs installed near the spot have captured the accused, who fled on two motorcycles.
The inspector said that based on Kumar’s statement, a case has been registered against unidentified accused at Moti Nagar police station. He added that no security guard was deputed outside the establishment.
-
Minor UP girl found pregnant in Ludhiana, teen booked for rape
An 18-year-old boy from Uttar Pradesh has been booked for raping and impregnating a 16-year-old girl, also from UP, who had run away with from her home with Suraj. The girl told police that she had met Suraj in UP's Sitapur and he had established physical relations with her on the pretext of marriage. The girl had run away from home with Suraj and they reached Ludhiana on May 3.
-
Ludhiana: 2.80 lakh kg lahan, 100 litres of illicit liquor recovered in Bet area
Excise teams on Tuesday morning destroyed 2.8 lakh kilograms of lahan and recovered 100 litres of illicit liquor from the Bet area in Ludhiana district. An official spokesperson said that Punjab excise commissioner Varun Roojam had constituted four teams to carry out the search operation in the Bet area.
-
RRB-Allahabad conducts second stage of CBT for NTPC recruitment
Railway Recruitment Board, Allahabad conducted second stage computer-based test of Non Technical Popular Categories recruitment on May 9 and 10, said railway officials here on Wednesday. The test was held for level 6 for total of 7,124 vacancies including 516 seats under RRB-Allahabad and for level 4 in which there were 161 vacancies, they added. Overall attendance was about 75.14%, hechief public relation officer, NCR, Shivam Sharmaaid. Overall attendance was about 64.90%.
-
Ludhiana tragedy: 5-yr-old dies as roof collapses
In a tragic incident, a 5-year-old boy lost the victim Aditya Singh's life after the roof of his house in Tibba's Puneet Nagar collapsed on Wednesday afternoon. It took locals at least 30 minutes for the locals to rescue the toddler. Aditya's mother, Maya Devi, said that she along with Aditya and her younger son were sitting under a tree outside their house at around 12.30 pm, as it was hot indoors.
-
Robbers decamp with ₹15 lakh from factory in Ludhiana
Six armed miscreants barged into a clothing factory in Focal Point, Phase 7, in broad daylight on Wednesday and robbed two employees of ₹15 lakh. Pardeep Kumar and Arun Kumar, who work with the accounts department of Fahrenheit Clothing, said that they were distributing salaries to employees from a cabin in the factory and the main gate was bolted from inside. On being informed, the Focal Point police reached the spot and initiated a probe.
