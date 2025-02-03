44% posts of principal vacant in govt senior secondary schools of Punjab

Over 44% of the posts of principal in government senior secondary schools across Punjab remain vacant, with 856 out of 1,927 total positions yet to be filled. This shortage is particularly pronounced in several districts with certain areas facing an alarming vacancy rate. Chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema, and AAP Punjab president Aman Arora’s native district of Sangrur has 57 vacant principal posts in 95 government senior secondary schools. (Representational photo)

This was stated by the Democratic Teachers Front (DTF), which highlighted that more than 50% of schools in 10 districts and 77 education blocks are facing this crisis. DTF president Vikram Dev Singh stated that the situation is critical across several districts, with Mansa, Barnala, Moga and Sangrur among the most affected. The DTF is an association of teachers representing primary and secondary schools across the state.

The front stated that Mansa tops the list with 82% of positions of principal vacant. Out of 73 posts, 60 are vacant. Barnala follows closely with 76% positions vacant as 36 of 47 posts are affected. Moga also struggles with a high vacancy rate, with 56 out of 84 positions (66.6%) vacant.

“The shortage of principals is impacting the quality of education in Punjab. We demand immediate filling of these vacancies and an end to non-educational duties being assigned to teachers. The government must implement a state-specific education policy that caters to Punjab’s unique needs, instead of relying on the central education framework,” the leaders of the front said.

Another alarming detail that the DTF stated was that nine education blocks, Moonak (Sangrur), Garshankar-2 (Hoshiarpur), Sultanpur and Bhulath (Kapurthala), Saroa (Nawanshahr), Valtoha (Tarn Taran), Shahkot and Noormahal (Jalandhar), and Ajnala-2 (Amritsar), do not have a single principal. In Bathinda (82 out of 129), Tarn Taran (51 out of 77), Ludhiana (69 out of 182), Jalandhar (69 out of 159), and Hoshiarpur (56 out of 130) principal posts are vacant. While some districts, such as Patiala, Fatehgarh Sahib, Fazilka , Rupnagar, Faridkot and Pathankot report fewer vacancies, the overall shortage continues to be a significant concern for the state’s education system, it stated.

When contacted, the district education officer (DEO), secondary education, Barnala, Malika Rani said, “We have 47 senior secondary schools in the district, but only 11 positions of principal are filled. In the absence of principals, headmasters and senior lecturers are given the responsibility of managing the schools. While they do their best, it is evident that the situation impacts the schools, as they are required to perform duties beyond their designated roles.”

She added, “The impact is clearly visible, and we regularly inform the government about the vacant positions as the data is updated periodically to resolve the matter.”

Sangrur DEO Tarvinder Kaur said, “The (recruitment) process is in progress. The Punjab and Haryana high court had directed that the seniority of lecturers be established to facilitate their promotion to the principal level. Now that the seniority of lecturers has been determined, the issue will be addressed within one or two months.”

Regarding the delay, she said, “No, the process is not being delayed. The government is addressing the issue on a grievance-based approach and is actively working to resolve it.”