Teachers are ‘frontline nation-builders’, says President Murmu at awards event
President Droupadi Murmu called teachers “frontline nation-builders” and urged them to nurture curiosity, confidence and sensitivity among students.
President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday described teachers as “frontline nation-builders” and stressed their role in nurturing curiosity, character, confidence and sensitivity among students, particularly those from disadvantaged backgrounds, while presenting the National Teachers Awards at Vigyan Bhawan.
Congratulating this year’s awardees, Murmu spoke about the contributions of education pioneers including Savitribai Phule, Rabindranath Tagore and Utkalmani Gopabandhu Das, highlighting their efforts to expand education and promote learning in natural surroundings. She cited Tagore’s Shantiniketan and Gopabandhu Das’s “Van Vidyalaya” or open-air school as examples of the belief that children develop naturally in the lap of nature.
This year, 82 teachers and educators have been selected for the National Teachers Awards. They include 48 school teachers, 21 teachers and faculty members from higher educational institutions and polytechnics, and 13 skill trainers from the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE).
Deep Dive
Referring to the awardees from across the country, from Ladakh to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Arunachal Pradesh to Gujarat, Murmu said it was encouraging that a large number of recipients teach in village schools. Their teaching and training methods, she said, could inspire other educators to pursue excellence.
The President also highlighted the importance of recognising teachers from schools, higher educational institutions and polytechnics, as well as skill trainers. She said academic excellence, skill development and entrepreneurship were crucial to India’s development and to the country’s ambition of becoming a “knowledge super-power” and the “skill capital of the world.”
Speaking about higher education, Murmu invoked India’s historic institutions of learning, including Nalanda and Vikramashila, and recalled how teachers such as Nobel laureate CV Raman encouraged students to question, explore and engage deeply with modern physics.
She stressed the “special responsibility” of teachers towards students who face disadvantages, including children from economically weaker families, first-generation learners, shy students, those lacking confidence and “Children with special needs.” Teachers, she said, have the opportunity to give such students confidence and help them move forward.
Education, she said, is the most effective means of translating the constitutional ideal of “equality of opportunity” into reality. Noting the decline in the primary school dropout rate over the past 12 years, she credited teachers with helping achieve this progress.
Calling education the foundation of a developed nation, Murmu urged teachers to ensure that no student is deprived of opportunities for quality education and to infuse every learner with “knowledge, inspiration, morality and sensitivity.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanjay Maurya
Sanjay Maurya is a Principal Correspondent with Hindustan Times, where he covers education, with a focus on school and higher education, competitive examinations, education policy and governance. Working as part of the National Bureau, he is based in New Delhi and reports on the Ministry of Education and covers various statutory bodies like UGC, AICTE and NCTE and autonomous bodies like CBSE and NCERT. His reporting also tracks the implementation of key government reforms and policies from school education to higher education including in IITs, NITs, IIMs, central and state universities, and their impact on students and educational institutions. His reporting on the irregularities and rushed implementation of CBSE's On-Screen Marking (OSM) system for evaluation of Class 12 board exams 2026, triggered administrative action, leading to the transfer of the board's two senior-most officials and the constitution of a committee to probe alleged irregularities in procurement process of the system. He joined Hindustan Times in December 2024. Prior to that, he had a three-year stint at Careers360, where he reported on school and higher education, entrance examinations, admissions, rankings and various education policies involving universities and professional education bodies. Over the years, Maurya has reported extensively on major developments in India's education sector, including the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, reforms in the National Testing Agency (NTA) following the NEET-UG 2024 controversy, changes in school education, higher education regulation, and the evolution of entrance examinations such as NEET, JEE and CUET. He regularly produces data-driven and explanatory stories based on government documents, parliamentary proceedings, court records and official data. His focus remains on helping readers understand how education policies and institutional decisions affect millions of students, teachers and educational institutions across the country.Read More