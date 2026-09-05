Mahaprabhu Jagannath review: This devotional animated flick for kids is a one-time watch

After Mahavatar Narsimha (2024) comes yet another devotional animated film, Mahaprabhu Jagannath. Content for children, designed to be experienced on the big screen, is anyway made so less. So it is always worthy of appreciation when films made for younger audiences get a proper theatrical release.

However, if you walk into Mahaprabhu Jagannath expecting a detailed account of the deity’s life, you may be in for a disappointment. Director Shripad Warkhedkar and writer Pallavi Sharma instead build their story around the idea of Lord Jagannath being the best friend of a young boy. When villagers from the boy’s village begin mysteriously disappearing, he turns to his divine companion for help. How the Lord comes to their rescue forms the crux of the story.

What works and what does not

The beginning is shaky, as the film takes some time to establish what its story is actually about. Much of the first half is spent establishing the bond between the Lord and the young boy. It clearly aims to educate children while making them curious to learn more about Indian history and mythology. However, its treatment, particularly the dialogues, isn't always accessible. The frequent use of religious jargon is likely to go over the heads of younger viewers, which ideally shouldn't be the case in a film specifically designed to introduce children to these subjects.