‘Phones stuck to Delhi Metro’ reels catch DMRC’s eye, creators warned: ‘Viewing this with all seriousness’

Social media users filming reels inside Delhi Metro trains have drawn attention online, with some influencers seen attaching their mobile phones to the windows of moving trains to record videos. In a statement posted on Instagram, the DMRC said such filming could inconvenience or injure other passengers and could also result in damage to the mobile phones being used. (HT and Instagram@nikhilkochar)

The trend has also prompted concerns among social media users, with some questioning whether such stunts could compromise the safety of passengers.

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The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has now issued a warning against such activities. The corporation said it has taken note of content creators filming videos by sticking their mobile phones to Metro train windows and added that necessary action would be taken against anyone found doing so.

DMRC issues warning In a statement posted on Instagram, the DMRC said such filming could inconvenience or injure other passengers and could also result in damage to the mobile phones being used.

"The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has noticed that some social media content creators are pasting their mobile phones on the Metro train windows and shooting videos with the moving train.This act can cause inconvenience or even injury to other passengers and can damage the mobile phone devices of the users. DMRC authorities are viewing this with all seriousness and if any content creator is caught indulging in such a shoot, necessary action shall be taken.Therefore, the content creators are hereby directed to not shoot such videos within the Delhi Metro premises," DMRC's statement on Instagram read.