45 hours on, Dadumajra landfill in Chandigarh still smouldering
Over 45 hours after a major fire broke out at Dadumajra landfill site, firefighters on Thursday were still seen struggling to put out the blaze. The garbage dump continued to smoulder, raising health concerns for people living in its vicinity.
However, taking note of possibility of arson, the city police lodged a daily diary register (DDR) entry into the matter and started investigating the cause of the fire.
The DDR entry was made after municipal corporation commissioner Anindita Mitra on Wednesday said initial investigation into the fire had indicated that it was a case of arson.
Five fire tenders on site
Surjit Singh, fire officer at the Sector 38 station, said, “Since the fire broke out, our firemen have been continuously working to douse it. Five fire tenders and two water bowsers are still at the site. The flames had entered the lower piles of garbage, so we are using water and sand to put them out. Now, no flames can be seen, but smoke is still rising.”
He added, “Though the cause of the fire is not known, the blaze spread fast due to the inflammable methane gas released from the garbage amid the high temperatures. We are expecting to douse it by Friday morning.”
Meanwhile, residents of Dadumajra, Sector 38 (West), Sector 25 and Dhanas Colony continued to battle breathing difficulty, and irritation in the throat and eyes, besides foul smell. Commuters passing by these areas also complained of breathing and visibility issues for the second consecutive day.
Citizens, doctors raise concern over health impacts
In a bid to emphasise the serious health consequences of the rising air pollution in Chandigarh on World Health Day, senior health practitioners and residents living in the vicinity of the Dadumajra dumping ground gathered at the Chandigarh Press Club on Thursday.
Dr Amit Kumar Mandal, a pulmonologist; Supreet Kaur, president of EcoSikh; Mona Garu of NGO Meri Udaan and Dayal Krishna from the dumping ground joint action committee, Dadumajra, stressed on the urgent need for action with regard to the deteriorating air quality in the city, particularly near the garbage dump.
“People cannot go out for walks, children can’t play in the parks and people have to keep their windows shut round the clock to avoid the stench and smoke from the dump. Apart from this, every family living in the landfill’s vicinity has a few members who suffer from lung and skin problems,” the panellists said.
Tricity logs 3 Covid cases for second day in a row
The tricity clocked just three new Covid-19 cases for the second consecutive day on Thursday. Two of these infections surfaced in Chandigarh's Sector 31 and 40, and the third in Panchkula. Mohali reported no fresh case for the sixth time this year. Tricity's active cases also lowered from 30 to 27 in past 24 hours. Currently, 15 patients are still recuperating in Chandigarh, 10 in Mohali and one in Panchkula.
RITES delivers presentation on tricity’s comprehensive mobility plan
M/s RITES Limited delivered a presentation on the study progress of Comprehensive Mobility Plan for tricity in the presence of UT adviser and administrator. The presentation covered the study progress, land use parameters, primary surveys and its utilisation, parking management measures and service level benchmark for the tricity. Based on the survey data analysis, RITES will submit an interim report for the study by the end of May, 2022.
Haryana man arrested in Chandigarh for cyber fraud
Two weeks after a Burail village resident lost ₹72,101 in an online credit card fraud, the cyber crime branch of UT police arrested the accused on Wednesday. His arrest came following the complaint of Sukhwinder Singh on March 24. Singh had alleged that on January 8, he got a phone call from a man claiming to be an employee of Bajaj Finserve.
Ludhiana industrialist attacked with rods; SUV damaged
A group of unidentified miscreants allegedly vandalised the SUV of an industrialist with the intention of abducting him near the national highway on April 5, Sahnewal police said on Thursday. The driver of the industrialist, Sandeep Jain, 33, told the police that on Tuesday evening, at least seven assailants attacked him with iron rods and sticks, and vandalised his Ford Endeavour. He claimed that the accused wanted to kidnap him.
Ludhiana: Three men booked for sharing objectionable content online
The FIRs have been registered following the tip-off from CyberTipline. Samrala police have booked Amritpal Singh of Mushkabad for sharing a video containing objectionable content related to children on Instagram on August 6, 2020. Similarly, Paramvir Singh of Manupur had shared objectionable content on his Facebook account on January 25, 2021. Even sharing a video having pornography content can land one in jail, Khanna added.
