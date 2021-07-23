45-year-old pillion rider mowed down by speeding car in Ludhiana

A 45-year-old man was killed and his friend, who was driving, was injured when a speeding car rammed into their bike on a flyover near Nurpur Bet at Humbran Road on Thursday.

The victims, Sukhjit Singh, 45, of Dolon Khurd village and Nachattar Singh, 45, of Humayupura village were rushed to the hospital by passersby. While Sukhjit, a hardware store owner, was killed on impact, Nachattar is being treated at the civil hospital.

The collision had forced the tyres of both the vehicles to come off. The accused, Harsimar Singh of Jalandhar, fled the spot leaving the vehicle behind.

A complain was registered on the complaint of Sukhjit’s brother Gurmeet Singh. Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sandeep Kumar, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR had ben registered under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), and 304A (causing death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code against the accused, who is on the run.

Haste makes waste

Four people have lost their lives in the district this month due to over speeding

July 6: A speeding truck mowed down a cyclist near a mall on the Ludhiana-Ferozepur Road. The truck driver who tried to escape had been caught by the onlookers and handed over to the police.

July 12: A speeding tipper had crushed a 25-year-old man at Rahon road. After the incident, a mob had vandalised the tipper and tried to torch the vehicle.

July 12: A Congress councillor allegedly mowed down a 13-year-old boy and injured his mother near the Old Bus Stand. The accused, Baljinder Singh Rimpa of Guru Nanak Pura , a Raikot councillor, left his vehicle and fled after hitting the victims. He was later arrested.