4,700 master cadre teachers to receive appointment letters from CM Mann tomorrow

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann will hand over appointment letters to around 4,700 master cadre teachers at Punjab Agriculture University’s Dr Manmohan Singh Auditorium on Thursday.

Deputy commissioner Jaspreet Singh took stock of preparations for the event on Tuesday.

The DC, accompanied by ADC Amarjeet Bains and other officials, gave detailed directions to officials and ordered formation of committees for the smooth holding of the event.

The DC said nodal officers have been deputed to ensure adequate arrangements for traffic diversion, parking, security and first-aid. He asked officials to ensure all teachers, dignitaries, appointees face no inconvenience during entry.