Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 4,700 master cadre teachers to receive appointment letters from CM Mann tomorrow

4,700 master cadre teachers to receive appointment letters from CM Mann tomorrow

chandigarh news
Published on Jan 03, 2023 11:58 PM IST

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann will hand over appointment letters to around 4,700 master cadre teachers at Punjab Agriculture University’s Dr Manmohan Singh Auditorium on Thursday

Deputy commissioner Jaspreet Singh (in red turban) discussing arrangements for the event on Tuesday.
Deputy commissioner Jaspreet Singh (in red turban) discussing arrangements for the event on Tuesday.
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann will hand over appointment letters to around 4,700 master cadre teachers at Punjab Agriculture University’s Dr Manmohan Singh Auditorium on Thursday.

Deputy commissioner Jaspreet Singh took stock of preparations for the event on Tuesday.

The DC, accompanied by ADC Amarjeet Bains and other officials, gave detailed directions to officials and ordered formation of committees for the smooth holding of the event.

The DC said nodal officers have been deputed to ensure adequate arrangements for traffic diversion, parking, security and first-aid. He asked officials to ensure all teachers, dignitaries, appointees face no inconvenience during entry.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 03, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out