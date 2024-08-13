489 posts to be filled for IGMC Shimla and AIMSS Chamiyana

To address the shortage of medical professionals and support staff, the Himachal Pradesh government has approved the creation and filling up of 489 new posts of various categories at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) Shimla and Atal Institute of Medical Super Specialty, Chamiyana in Shimla. The initiative is expected to significantly enhance the quality of health-care services to the people. The deployment of this staff is expected to meet the increasing demand for specialised health-care services in the region. (HT File Photo)

As part of the newly sanctioned positions, IGMC Shimla will receive key additions, including 10 posts in general medicine, 3 in paediatrics, 2 each in orthopaedics, emergency medicine, and ophthalmology and 1 position each in dermatology and ENT. The deployment of this staff is expected to meet the increasing demand for specialised health-care services in the region.

Similarly, Chamiyana Super Specialty will get strengthened its specialist departments with one new position each in urology, cardiology, nephrology, neurology, neurosurgery, endocrinology, and gastroenterology.

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that the state government was prioritising the enhancement of health-care services across Himachal Pradesh. In addition to strengthening IGMC Shimla, the government is also filling 462 posts in various categories at Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda. These measures were expected to significantly improve access to affordable health-care for the state’s underprivileged communities, bringing essential services closer to their doorsteps.