49 more farm fires in Punjab; Tarn Taran, Amritsar worst hit

Punjab on Friday reported 49 new cases of stubble burning, taking the total number of farm fire incidents in the state to 561 since September 15.

The latest figures from the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) indicate a steady increase in farm fires, particularly across the Malwa region, as paddy harvesting picks up pace. Tarn Taran continues to lead with 175 cases, followed by Amritsar with 135. The problem has also begun spreading across Malwa districts - Ferozepur has reported 66 cases, Patiala 34, and Sangrur 23.

While the current numbers remain far lower than the 1,678 incidents reported during the same period last year, officials have warned that the situation could deteriorate in the coming weeks as harvesting reaches its peak across the state. Farm fires generally surge in mid-October, as farmers rush to clear paddy residue to prepare fields for wheat sowing. The PPCB monitors stubble burning annually from September 15 to November 30, coinciding with the harvest period. Last year, Punjab recorded 10,909 cases of farm fires, with Sangrur topping the list at 1,725 incidents.

In an intensified crackdown this year, the PPCB has made 230 ‘red entries’ in the land records of violators, barring them from availing agricultural loans or selling their land. The board has also imposed environmental compensation worth ₹14.25 lakh in 276 cases, of which ₹9.5 lakh has already been recovered.

Meanwhile, the state government has issued show-cause notices to 285 nodal officers for failing to prevent stubble-burning incidents in their respective areas. Officials said disciplinary action would follow against those unable to ensure compliance with crop residue management guidelines.

Despite the government’s emphasis on in-situ crop residue management and the use of specialised machinery, the continued rise in farm fires in certain districts suggests that many farmers still prefer burning stubble for quick field clearance. Authorities said joint teams of the revenue, agriculture, and police departments have been deployed to curb further violations and ensure strict enforcement of anti-burning measures.