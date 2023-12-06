493 crore to be spent on improving power infra in border villages: Himachal CM

The state government is planning to strengthen the electricity infrastructure along the border areas of the state to ensure reliable power supply to the strategically important military and para-military establishments together, benefitting those residing in the border areas of the Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti districts. A provision of ₹493 crore is likely to be incurred for strengthening the power infrastructure in the border villages, said chief minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. HT Image

He said two detailed project reports (DPRs) have been prepared. As per the first DPR submitted, a sum of ₹486.47 crore will be spent on the construction of two 66/22 KV capacity and 2x6.3 megavolt amperes substations at Sumdo and Kaza, which has been finalised.

Additionally, a 130 km 66 KV line will also be laid from Pooh to Kaza. After the completion of these works, quality and reliable power supply would be ensured to the Army establishments, Border Road Organization, and Indo Tibet Border Police posts at border areas along with facilitating the people residing in these areas, said the CM.

Moreover, 13 distribution transformers (DTR) would be installed, along with the associated 22 KV line, at 13 border outposts.

Yet another DPR amounting to ₹6.49 crore would be incurred on the development of electrical distribution infrastructure in 32 villages, benefitting 12 villages of Kinnaur district and 20 villages of Spiti block of Lahaul-Spiti district. The scheme includes the installation of 25 new DTRs and augmenting of three existing and 22 KV and LT lines.

The villages to be benefitted include Thankarama, Sunni (Leo), Thankarma (Qungdha), Chango, Batseri (Chispan), Chhitkul, Chulling (Tashzong), Charang (Rangrik), Chango Upper, Labrang, Hangmat and Rakcham in Kinnaur district and Dharchhochhodun, Dharsumdo, Gipu, Hikkim, Hull, Hurling, Kaurik, Kaza town, Kaza Soma, Kee, Kibber, Kaumik, Kyamo, Lalung, Lara, Lidang, Lirit, Rama Khas, Sumdo and Shego in Lahaul-Spiti district.

The completion of this project will facilitate the tribal border areas with quality, reliable and affordable power supply.