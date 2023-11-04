4th joint cyber crime coordination team meet held in Chandigarh

In the fourth meeting of joint cyber crime coordination teams (JCCT), Chandigarh region, emphasis was laid on the several hot spots of cyber crime, including Jamtara, Mewat, National Capital Region and West Bengal, in the country. Joint cybercrime coordination teams is a joint platform and it was constituted by MHA under the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre scheme for collaboration & coordination among states. (HT File)

Police officials from all member states, including Haryana, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Himachal and Jammu and Kashmir, were present, along with Chandigarh Police, in the meeting held at Mountview Hotel, Sector 10, on Friday.

Senior officers from Delhi Police, Rajasthan Police, the ministry of home affairs (MHA), NCRB, and IFD and UT home secretary were also present. Representatives from banks, internet service providers and other service providers discussed the issues faced by the law enforcement agencies.

JCCT is a joint platform and it was constituted by MHA under the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) scheme for collaboration & coordination among states in sharing data, sharing modus operandi and sharing details of financial cyber fraudsters. Based on the analysis of complaints on the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP), a JCCT was constituted for “Chandigarh’’ and the police were appointed as its nodal.

