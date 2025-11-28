Search
Fri, Nov 28, 2025
4-year-old among two killed as fire erupts at house in Ambala

ByPress Trust of India, Ambala
Published on: Nov 28, 2025 07:04 am IST

Two persons, including a four-year-old boy, were killed while another minor sustained severe injuries after a fire erupted at a house in Jagadhri Gate area on Thursday, police said.

According to the police, ‘gajak’ (a sweet) was being made in a furnace running on cooking gas at the two-storey house when the fire broke out, causing the gas cylinder to explode. Additionally, a bucket of diesel kept nearby also caught fire, fuelling the flames as it ripped through the entire house.

The home owner, who was operating the furnace, somehow managed to escape the inferno, but his wife and his four-year-old son got trapped in a room, the police said. Fire tenders reached the spot and the blaze was controlled after nearly two hours, officials added. When the woman and the boy were recovered from the house, both of them had died, they added.

The deceased woman has been identified as Ekta, 25, and her 4-year-old son. Another girl, around 13 years old, reportedly sustained burn injuries in the incident and was admitted to the government hospital before being referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh.

According to a local, when they reached the spot, house owner Ashok Kumar had managed to come out of the blazing house, but his wife and child were trapped inside, with the fire spreading quickly as it consumed the entire two-storey structure.

AI Summary AI Summary

A fire in Jagadhri Gate claimed the lives of a 25-year-old woman, Ekta, and her four-year-old son, while another girl sustained severe injuries. The blaze erupted while making ‘gajak’ in a gas furnace, leading to an explosion. The homeowner escaped but was unable to save his family. Firefighters contained the fire after two hours.