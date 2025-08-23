4-year-old killed in canter-truck accident in Ambala, driver held

A 4-year-old girl walking to school here was run over by a canter-truck on Friday, police said.According to the police, the girl was accompanied by her mother in the morning. The canter driver was caught by the people present on the spot.

Meanwhile, a canter-truck hit the girl and she fell on the road. Her mother took her to a hospital in Naraingarh in a blood-soaked condition, where doctors declared the child brought dead.

Later, the police arrested him. The police have registered a case against the driver for negligence and have taken his vehicle into their possession.