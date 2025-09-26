5 booked for incurring losses worth ₹11.84 crore to Himachal electricity board

Three retired engineers from the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEBL) and two directors of a company have been booked in connection with providing undue benefits to a private company causing losses worth around ₹11.84 crore to the electricity board. Investigations reveal that the industrial unit defaulted on electricity bills amounting to ₹11.84 crore. (File)

The accused have been identified as Er Rajesh Thakur, former chief engineer (operations), Er Anup Dhiman, former superintending engineer (Operations), Er Y R Sharma, former chief engineer (Commercial) and directors of Gilvert Ispat Pvt Ltd, Abhin Moudgil and Umesh Moudgial.

An FIR has been registered against the accused on Wednesday at state vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau’s police station in Shimla under Sections 420, 120B of Indian penal Code and relevant sections of Prevention of Corruption Act.

In his complaint Sanjay Gupta, HPSEBL chairman, in March 2025, had alleged that reconnections of electricity to Gilvert Ispat Pvt Ltd, were approved by the CMD without payment of outstanding dues and the entire process were done in haste twice in one day (October 6, 2012). The complaint also alleged that no mandatory approvals of the finance and accounting wing were taken in this matter.

Investigations reveal that the industrial unit defaulted on electricity bills amounting to ₹11.84 crore. Instead of enforcing recovery, the accused engineers allegedly colluded with the firm by restoring its power supply and allowing a deferred payment plan. However, the cheques issued by the company later bounced, leaving the dues unrecovered and the board facing a major financial setback.