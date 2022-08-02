5 booked for ‘slapping’ woman ASI in Sirsa
Five persons were booked after a 40-year-old woman assistant sub-inspector (ASI) posted at the women’s police station in Sirsa’s Dabwali alleged that she was slapped by a woman’s father on Sunday when she asked them to approach the court to take the woman’s 10-month-old daughter from her husband.
The ASI, Kamla Devi, said Nisha of a Sirsa village had married Balwinder of Bathinda in Punjab in 2020.
“After the marriage, the couple had remained on loggerhead and engaged in family disputes. Later, the woman had given her 10-month-old daughter to her husband in court. She had approached the Dabwali police and asked me to mount pressure on her husband to give back her daughter. When I asked them to approach the court, her father slapped me and tore a few government documents,” she added.
Satywan, SHO, Dabwali City police station, said they have booked the woman Nisha, her father Surjeet, mother Neelam and two others under Sections 323, 186, 189, 332, 353, 506 and 509 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on ASI Kamla Devi’s complaint.
“The ASI had received injuries and she is undergoing treatment at the Civil Hospital, Sirsa. Later, she was discharged from the hospital,” the SHO added.
-
Militant killed in Binner village was involved in civilian killings: J&K Police
The militant killed in Binner village on the outskirts of Baramulla was involved in civilian killings, J&K Police said on Monday. The militant was killed inside an abandoned building close to the forest area on Sunday morning after police and army launched a joint operation in the area. A police spokesperson said Irshad Ahmad Bhat of Wailoo Pattan father Fayaz Ahmad Bhat was an active militant of Hizbul Mujahideen, who was killed in 2015 at Devbug.
-
105 tourists stuck in flash floods rescued in Lahaul and Spiti
At least 105 people were rescued in a three-hour-long operation undertaken jointly by the Border Road Organization, district administration and police in Lahaul and Spiti on Sunday night. The flooding in Doirni nullah on Sunday evening disrupted the traffic on strategic NH 505 which connects Sissu to a village close to China's border, Nako. The stranded tourists were rescued and later lodged at Koksar. Flash floods occurred at four places in Lahaul and Spiti.
-
Engineer caught taking bribe in J&K
Jammu and Kashmir anti -corruption bureau on Monday arrested an engineer of rural development department in Baramulla district for demanding and accepting a bribe, officials said here. The ACB received a complaint alleging that assistant executive engineer, Ravinder Singh, rural development department, Boniyar, Baramulla is demanding bribe of Rs 4,000 for releasing CDR amount, the agency spokesman said. The complainant, a contractor, alleged that he deposited a CDR for the work in Boniyar.
-
4 of family among 7 pilgrims from Mohali drown in Gobind Sagar Lake in Himachal’s Una
Seven pilgrims, including four of a family, from Mohali drowned in the Gobind Sagar lake in Himachal's Una district on Monday afternoon. According to the police, they were part of a group of 11 pilgrims, and the incident happened when they entered the lake near Garib Nath temple in Bangana sub-division to take bath. Out of the 11, four managed to come out after some time while the rest seven could not, they said.
-
26-year-old biker run over by truck after crashing into car’s open door in Mohali
A 26-year-old motorcyclist was run over by a truck after The deceased, Manjit Singh crashed into a car's open door in Landran on Sunday evening. His friend, who was riding pillion, suffered grievous injuries. The deceased, Manjit Singh, and his injured co-worker, Vikram Singh, who reside in Kharar, were on their way home after finishing their shift at an automobile service station in Landran, where they used to wash cars, when the mishap took place.
