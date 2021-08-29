5 firm directors booked for cheating over non-payment

Six people —five directors and an authorised signatory of Dynamic Universal Ltd. — have been booked for cheating and other offences over nonpayment of ₹9.65 crore to TDI Infratech Ltd. The case pertains to execution of a sale deed of 7 acres of land on March 18, 2020, registered in Sonepat’s Rai on June 3, 2020.

The Kundli police have booked Dynamic Universal Ltd. directors Sachin Dewan, Achla Dewan, Nitin Dewan, Arvind Soni, Mohit Gupta and authorised signatory Bhanu Prakash under sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 467(forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on the complaint filed by Ramanand Sharma, the authorised signatory of the TDI Infratech Ltd.

In his complaint, Sharma said Atlas Industries Ltd. was the vendor of the 7-acre plot, Dynamic Universal Ltd. was the vendee (buyer) and he was the confirming party on behalf of TDI Infratech Ltd.

“The deal was finalised for ₹16.5 crore. On the day the sale deed was to be executed, Dynamic Universal Ltd. director Mohit Gupta provided cheques for ₹6.68 crore. Gupta told me that the cheques for the rest of the amount were on the way and there will be some delay. Our company director Ravinder Taneja on getting assurance from Gupta over the dues asked me to execute the sale deed,” Sharma said.

Talking over phone, Taneja said they have been following up with the party over the dues. “They have been consciously evading us,” he said.

Dynamic Universal director Sachin Dewan refused to comment on the issue.

Sandeep Kumar, assistant sub-inspector, who is investigating the case, said the case was under investigation.