5 Ludhiana Central Jail inmates booked for attacking official

Published on Sep 16, 2022 01:14 AM IST

Five inmates of Ludhiana Central Jail have been booked for attacking an official after a mobile phone was recovered from one of them

Assistant superintendent of Anu Malik Ludhiana Central Jail said he was attacked by the accused after a phone was recovered from one of the inmates. (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Five inmates of Ludhiana Central Jail have been booked for attacking an official after a mobile phone was recovered from one of them.

The accused have been identified as Ranbir Singh, Harminder Singh, Gaurav Kumar, Amandeep Singh and Jaspreet Singh.

Assistant jail superintendent Anu Malik said he was attacked by the accused after a phone was recovered from Ranbir.

A case has been registered by the Division Number 7 under Sections 186, 353, 323, 506, 148, 149 of Indian Penal Code and Sections 52 and 52-A (1) of Prisons Act.

5 phones, 20-gram tobacco recovered

Division number 7 police have also registered five more FIRs and booked as many inmates in separate cases after mobile phones and other contraband were recovered from them.

The accused have been identified as Rajinderpal Singh of Pakhowal village, Mohammad Umer, Yogesh Kumar of Mahavir Jain Colony, Haibowal Kalan; Sushil Kumar and Arshdeep Singh.

While Rajinderpal was booked after 20-gram tobacco was recovered from him, the others were found in possession of mobile phones.

Friday, September 16, 2022
