5 of a family among 6 found dead in 2 Jammu houses; police set up SIT

Five members of a family and their employer were found dead in two houses in Tawi Vihar locality in Sidhra on the outskirts of Jammu city late on Tuesday, police officials said on Wednesday, adding that they suspect the deaths to have been caused by poisoning.
The police received a call from the sister of one of the deceased, who said that her brother was not responding to calls, Jammu SSP Chandan Kohli said.
“On Tuesday, around 10 pm, police received a phone call from a woman who is a resident of Barzulla, Srinagar. She told us that her brother was not picking up her calls and she had apprehensions that he might have died by suicide,” the SSP said. A police team was rushed to the man’s house, the senior official said, adding that when they arrived, a foul smell was emanating from the house.
“The doors of the house were taken down. We found four bodies inside the house. Inquest proceedings have been initiated,” the SSP said. Other residents of the area informed the police that there was another house in Tawi Vihar, which belonged to one of the deceased. It was not immediately clear who the second house belonged to. Another police team was rushed to the second house, where two more bodies were found. A four-member SIT headed by SP (rural) Sanjay Sharma has been formed.
Jammu and Kashmir Congress leaders term Wani’s appointment as state party chief unfortunate
A day after Congress appointed former two-time legislator Vikar Rasool Wani its J&K chief, there is indignation within the party as many leaders have termed the decision unfortunate. The Congress on Tuesday appointed Wani as its Jammu and Kashmir chief and senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad the head of the campaign committee. However, Azad who is the senior-most member of the party, refused to be a part of the campaign committee.
Allowing non-locals to vote in J&K will be disastrous: Kashmiri leaders
The top Kashmiri political leaders on Wednesday said that allowing non-locals to vote in the upcoming elections in J&K will be disastrous and will tilt the balance in favour of the BJP. Peoples Conference chairman and former minister Sajjad Lone said that allowing non-locals to vote in assembly elections will be as disastrous as 1987 rigging. The real aim is to continue ruling J&K with an iron fist to disempower locals,” MupDP president Mehbooba Muftiweeted.
Dogs in wards, attendants on floor: At this Amritsar government medical college, problems galore
The government medical college in Amritsar, which is one of the oldest secondary and tertiary medical care institutes of the country, seems to have failed in meeting the expectations of thousands of patients of north India, especially of the Majha region comprising Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Tarn Taran and Pathankot districts, due to several shortcomings, including the acute shortage of super specialist doctors and support staff.
Install high-security number plates on vehicles or face legal action: Srinagar Police
Three days after police recovered a Scooty with mud splattered on its number plates following a shootout with militants in Srinagar on August 14, the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday asked people in the capital city to verify credentials of buyers from local police stations before selling, renting or lending vehicles. The police also wanted people to contact the police before selling, renting or even lending their vehicles.
Jammu and Kashmir administration attaches house of terrorist linked to Pandit killing
The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday attached the house of a terrorist suspected to have killed a Kashmiri Pandit a day earlier, while Wani, a categorised terrorist of banned Al-Badr outfit's father and three brothers were arrested for allegedly sheltering him. Police said the suspected terrorist, Adil Wani, killed a fruit farmer (48), Sunil Kumar Bhat, in an orchard in Shopian on Tuesday and went into hiding at his house in Kutpora. “Wani's house has been attached,” he said.
