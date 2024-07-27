50 lakh extortion bid: Gangster behind jewellery store firing arrested after Batala encounter

The police on Saturday arrested a gangster after an encounter near Batala on Saturday. Identified as Malkit Singh, a resident of Batala, he had allegedly masterminded a firing incident at a jewellery store in Sri Hargobindpur for extortion on Friday. Malkit sustained a bullet injury in his leg during the encounter. He has been admitted to the Batala civil hospital. The damaged car of the arrested accused near Batala on Saturday.

The jewellery store was attacked at around 11 am on Friday when two unidentified bike-borne masked men opened fire, damaging the glasses and other items in the shop, before fleeing. Those present inside the store had a narrow escape. According to the store owner, he had been receiving extortion calls from someone who demanded ₹50 lakh while claiming that he was doing so on behalf of notorious gangster Harry Chatha.

Batala senior superintendent of police (SSP) Ashwini Gotyal said, “During technical investigation, the man who made the extortion calls was identified within four hours of the incident as Malkit Singh of Batala. Six teams were formed to trace the accused who had a criminal background. Many cases are already registered against him.”

According to the SSP, station house officers of different police stations and heads of CIA staff were leading the teams under the command of a DSP-rank officer. The accused was travelling in his Mercedes-Benz car when he was asked to surrender at around 7.30 am on Saturday but tried to escape at a speed of around 160/170 km per hour. Since different teams were placed at different points, he was forced to drive to a dead end, she said.

“After finding himself trapped, he opened fire at police vehicles but missed the targets. He tried to flee on foot but received a gunshot injury in his leg during the crossfire before being arrested at around 10 am. His car also got damaged in the firing. A weapon and his car have been seized and he has been admitted to the civil hospital,” she added.

Police officials said he was the mastermind of the extortion bid episode. They said an investigation was underway to find out his links with Harry Chattha or other gangsters or criminal elements.

An FIR under Section 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered against him and other unknown at the Sri Hargobindpur police station while another FIR was registered after the shootout under same section at the Batala civil lines police station.