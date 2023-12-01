close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / 50 needy families in Panchkula to get 1 lakh to build pucca roofs

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Dec 01, 2023 05:25 AM IST

The Haryana assembly speaker said a three-member committee, comprising block development and panchayats officer, sarpanch of the village concerned and social worker, will be formed

Haryana assembly speaker Gian Chand Gupta on Thursday announced to provide financial assistance of 1 lakh each from his discretionary fund to 50 underprivileged families in Panchkula assembly constituency to construct pucca roofs.

The committee will visit 20 villages and take stock of the damage and submit its report, said the Haryana assembly speaker, adding that on the basis of actual loss, financial assistance of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1 lakh each will be provided to 50 families in two instalments of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50,000 each. (HT Photo)
Speaking at the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra Jan Samvad programme organised at Government Senior Secondary School, Bunga, in Barwala block of the district, Gupta said a three-member committee, comprising block development and panchayats officer (BDPO), sarpanch of the village concerned and social worker, will be formed.

The committee will visit 20 villages and take stock of the damage and submit its report, said Gupta, adding that on the basis of actual loss, financial assistance of 1 lakh each will be provided to 50 families in two instalments of 50,000 each.

