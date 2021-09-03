50 people booked for blocking Sukhbir Badal’s cavalcade in Mattewara

A day after farmers blocked the cavalcade of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president and former deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal over the passage of the contentious farm laws, a case was registered against 50 unidentified persons on Thursday.

The case was lodged on the statement of assistant sub-inspector Balbir Singh. In his complaint, the ASI said that ahead of a political rally in Mattewara some people had staged a protest on the Valipur-Machhiwara road and blocked traffic. Due to the protest, a traffic jam was caused, which inconvenienced commuters.

A case under Sections 283 (danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation) of the Indian Penal Code had been lodged against the accused.

Earlier on Tuesday, police had booked 74 people, of whom 60 are yet to be identified, for threatening and assaulting Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leaders and damaging their vehicles.