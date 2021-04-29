IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 50 vehicles gutted as short circuit sparks off fire at Bathinda showroom
The fire that broke out at a car showroom on Mansa road in Bathinda on Thursday morning. It took the fire tenders three hours to control the blaze. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)
The fire that broke out at a car showroom on Mansa road in Bathinda on Thursday morning. It took the fire tenders three hours to control the blaze. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)
chandigarh news

50 vehicles gutted as short circuit sparks off fire at Bathinda showroom

Fifty vehicles were gutted after a fire broke out at the showroom of a Mahindra group car dealer on Mansa Road in Bathinda early on Thursday
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 29, 2021 02:22 PM IST

Fifty vehicles were gutted after a fire broke out at the showroom of a Mahindra group car dealer on Mansa Road in Bathinda early on Thursday.

The incident took place at AVC Motors at Harbans Nagar at 5.30am, police said. There was no casualty.

Also read: Char Dham Yatra suspended; only priests to perform rituals at four shrines

Canal police station SHO Ganeshwar Kumar said a short circuit sparked off the fire. “Besides new cars, vehicles parked in the service area were also burnt,” he said.

Kumar said all members of the family that owned the showroom are undergoing Covid treatment at a private hospital in Bathinda city.

District fire officer Gurmail Singh said it took 20 fire tenders three hours to control the blaze.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP