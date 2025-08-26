500 Panchayat Ghars, Common Service Centres to come up at villages

The Punjab government will construct 500 Panchayat Ghars and Common Service Centres in villages across the state at a cost of ₹125 crore, rural development and panchayat minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond said on Monday. Rural development and panchayat minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond

Sond stated that every village with a population of more than 2,800 will have one Panchayat Ghar and one Common Service Centre, which will address the lack of infrastructure for meetings and delivery of digital services, respectively.

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann launched this project from Fatehgarh Sahib last week.

He expressed hope that the Panchayat Ghars will provide panchayats an appropriate platform to come together and make collective decisions for the betterment of their villages.

Highlighting the importance of digital infrastructure, Sond said the Common Service Centres will play a vital role in facilitating services such as registration for government schemes, admissions to educational institutions, Aadhaar card, passport and many others for rural citizens.

The cost of constructing a Panchayat Ghar will be ₹20 lakh, while a Common Service Centre will be built at a cost of ₹5 lakh.