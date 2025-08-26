Search
Tue, Aug 26, 2025
New Delhi oC

500 Panchayat Ghars, Common Service Centres to come up at villages

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Aug 26, 2025 07:02 am IST

Punjab will build 500 Panchayat Ghars and Common Service Centres in villages for ₹125 crore to enhance infrastructure and digital services.

The Punjab government will construct 500 Panchayat Ghars and Common Service Centres in villages across the state at a cost of 125 crore, rural development and panchayat minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond said on Monday.

Rural development and panchayat minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond
Rural development and panchayat minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond

Sond stated that every village with a population of more than 2,800 will have one Panchayat Ghar and one Common Service Centre, which will address the lack of infrastructure for meetings and delivery of digital services, respectively.

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann launched this project from Fatehgarh Sahib last week.

He expressed hope that the Panchayat Ghars will provide panchayats an appropriate platform to come together and make collective decisions for the betterment of their villages.

Highlighting the importance of digital infrastructure, Sond said the Common Service Centres will play a vital role in facilitating services such as registration for government schemes, admissions to educational institutions, Aadhaar card, passport and many others for rural citizens.

The cost of constructing a Panchayat Ghar will be 20 lakh, while a Common Service Centre will be built at a cost of 5 lakh.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / 500 Panchayat Ghars, Common Service Centres to come up at villages
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On