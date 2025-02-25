50K farmers to attend dairy mela from Feb 27

More than 50,000 farmers from various states will be participating with their animals in the three-day Dairy Mela at National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI) in Karnal this week. ICAR-NDRI director and vice chancellor Dheer Singh Karnal informed that the institute is organising a Dairy Mela from February 27 to March 1 at NDRI, Mela Ground. “About 500 dairy animals are expected to participate in this fair. Prizes worth about ₹ 10 lakhs will also be distributed to the winning farmers in various competitions,” he said. (HT Photo)

He said that farmers from Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and some farmers from West Bengal and Bengaluru will be participating and seven Gopal Ratna Awardees and school students have also been invited to this mela.

“On this occasion, cattle farmers will get a chance to showcase their animals and also get an opportunity to learn about modern agricultural techniques. Many sister institutes of ICAR will also display their new techniques for the farmers,” he said.

“During the fair, several insurance companies will advise farmers about their schemes aimed at providing security mechanism to farmers and cattle rearers against any possible loss due to death of their animals,” the director added.

Dr Singh further said that competitions during this mela including higher milk yielding competition, beauty contest, cheese making by rural women etc will be organised along with animal milking contest exclusively for women.

Organising secretary Gopal Sankhala also appealed to the farmers and animal breeders to participate in the fair in maximum numbers and learn about modern technology related to agriculture and animal husbandry.