53 Chandigarh ALLEN students get into national olympiad

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jan 10, 2025 05:58 AM IST

ALLEN vice-president and zonal head north Sadanand Wani said, “In the recently declared final result of IJSO 2024, two students of ALLEN Chandigarh, Harshit Singla and Manas Goel, represented India and won gold medals, and the winner trophy.”

As many as 53 students of ALLEN Career Institute, Chandigarh, have been selected for the Indian National Olympiad (INO), which will begin in the first week of February. Out of 53 students, two were selected after they won medals inthe International Junior Science Olympiad (IJSO) 2024 held in Bucharest, Romania.

ALLEN vice-president and zonal head north Sadanand Wani said nationally every fourth student who reaches the second stage in the International Olympiad is from ALLEN Career Institute. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ALLEN vice-president and zonal head north Sadanand Wani said nationally every fourth student who reaches the second stage in the International Olympiad is from ALLEN Career Institute.

This is the first time that two students from Chandigarh won gold medals in IJSO for the nation, as per the institute.

Wani said 14 students of ALLEN Chandigarh have been selected for Indian National Mathematical Olympiad (INMO), eight students for Indian National Physics Olympiad (INPHO), 12 students for Indian National Chemistry Olympiad (INCHO), three for Indian National Biology Olympiad (INBO), eight for Indian National Astronomy Olympiad and eight students for Indian National Junior Science Olympiad (INJSO).

He added that nationally every fourth student who reaches the second stage in the International Olympiad is from ALLEN Career Institute.

Friday, January 10, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
