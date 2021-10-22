53 more dengue cases surface in Ludhiana

Ludhiana: With 53 fresh dengue cases, Ludhiana’s daily count crossed the 50-mark for the second consecutive day on Thursday. On Wednesday, it had seen 54 new cases, which is the single largest spike seen so far this year.

With the fresh cases, the total number of confirmed dengue cases in the district has reached 580 this year, while 2,075 others are also suspected to have contracted the infection.

Of the total confirmed cases, 423 were reported from city areas, while others are from Payal, Khanna, Sudhar, and Sahnewal among others. As many as 148 patients are undergoing treatment at different private hospitals, while 432 have been discharged. While three suspected people are suspected to have succumbed to the disease, no fatality has been confirmed yet.

The cases from the city have been reported from areas such as Kitchlu Nagar, BRS Nagar, Sham Singh Road, Model Gram, Kailash Chowk, Bhamian Road, Chander Nagar, Atam Nagar, Rani Jhansi Road, Hargobindpura, Nehru Nagar and Tagore Nagar. Meanwhile, authorities have appealed to the residents to take precautions and avoid water accumulation in and around their houses to stop breeding of mosquitoes.

Cases comparatively low

As per the report shared by the district health department, the number of cases reported this year is less in comparison to the number of cases reported during this time last year. As many as 857 cases were reported till October 21 in 2020, while this year, 580 cases have been reported till now.