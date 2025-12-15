54.9% voters turn up for rural body elections in Mohali

The Panchayat Samiti elections in Mohali district for Kharar, Majri and Dera Bassi blocks concluded peacefully on Sunday evening with an overall voter turnout of 54.93%, said deputy commissioner-cum-district election officer Komal Mittal. Majri block recorded the highest polling at 56.86%, followed by Dera Bassi at 56.31% and Kharar at 49.95%. (HT)

There were 306 polling booths across the district, where 206 candidates were in the fray.

Giving block-wise details, she said Majri recorded 56.86% voting, Dera Bassi 56.31% and Kharar 49.95%. The elections were held for 22 Panchayat Samiti zones of Dera Bassi, 15 of Kharar and 15 of Majri.

The deputy commissioner said all polling parties returned safely and ballot boxes were deposited at the designated collection centres/strong rooms at Dera Bassi and Government Polytechnic College, Khoonimajra (for Kharar and Majri blocks).

She said the polling process remained smooth throughout the day, and no law and order issue was reported till the close of voting.

Expressing gratitude to all political parties, candidates, their supporters and voters, Mittal said the district administration and police officials remained on close vigil to avert any untoward incident. She also congratulated all officers and staff deployed on election duty for ensuring a free, fair and impartial election process.

Mittal said the counting of votes will be held on December 17 at Government College, Dera Bassi, and Government Polytechnic College, Khoonimajra. Till then, the ballot boxes will remain under tight security arrangements.

Mohali police conducted special checks through the day to maintain law and order and ensure security during the poll period.

Police teams set up nakas in various areas and issued 21 traffic challans, impounded three cars and three two-wheelers, and took preventive action against four persons under Section 173 of the BNSS.

Police also conducted a dope test on one person. Based on the test and further proceedings, they registered an FIR under Sections 27, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act against Yashpal, resident of Sector 56, Chandigarh.

SP (City) Dilpreet Singh said police will continue such drives, and take strict action against any attempt to disrupt law and order.