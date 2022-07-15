55 mm rain recorded in 1 hour in Chandigarh, more likely today

The city recorded 55 mm rain in around one hour on Thursday evening.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), chances of light to moderate rain will continue in the coming days. Speaking about this, IMD Chandigarh director Manmohan Singh said, “Heavy rain was expected on Thursday, as the monsoon movement had strengthened in the region. More rain is likely in the coming days, but its intensity will be lesser than the spell on Thursday.”

While light to moderate rain will continue on Friday and Saturday, chances of rain will further reduce on Sunday and Monday.

The rain, however, did not affect the level of Sukhna Lake, according to the UT engineering department officials, who said it remained at 1,161 feet, lower than the danger mark of 1,163 feet. Last year, the lake’s floodgates had to be opened multiple times to keep the water level under the danger mark.

Meanwhile, city’s maximum temperature went down from 35°C on Wednesday to 33.8°C on Thursday. The minimum temperature recorded a slight dip from 27.7°C to 27.3°C. Over the next three days, highs and lows of 34°C and 27°C, respectively, are expected.

Boundary wall of GHS, Sarangpur, collapses

Following the rain on Thursday evening, a part of the 10-feet boundary wall of Government High School (GHS), Sarangpur, crumbled down. No one was present on the premises, as the school was closed by the UT education department last month amid plans to demolish it and construct a new building. Around 20 grilles attached to the wall were also damaged.

UT director school education (DSE) Harsuhinder Pal Singh Brar said fortunately the school was empty at the time of the incident, adding that the UT engineering department had been informed. While the new building will take nearly two years, the school’s students and teachers have been shifted to other schools.