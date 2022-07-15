55 mm rain recorded in 1 hour in Chandigarh, more likely today
The city recorded 55 mm rain in around one hour on Thursday evening.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), chances of light to moderate rain will continue in the coming days. Speaking about this, IMD Chandigarh director Manmohan Singh said, “Heavy rain was expected on Thursday, as the monsoon movement had strengthened in the region. More rain is likely in the coming days, but its intensity will be lesser than the spell on Thursday.”
While light to moderate rain will continue on Friday and Saturday, chances of rain will further reduce on Sunday and Monday.
The rain, however, did not affect the level of Sukhna Lake, according to the UT engineering department officials, who said it remained at 1,161 feet, lower than the danger mark of 1,163 feet. Last year, the lake’s floodgates had to be opened multiple times to keep the water level under the danger mark.
Meanwhile, city’s maximum temperature went down from 35°C on Wednesday to 33.8°C on Thursday. The minimum temperature recorded a slight dip from 27.7°C to 27.3°C. Over the next three days, highs and lows of 34°C and 27°C, respectively, are expected.
Boundary wall of GHS, Sarangpur, collapses
Following the rain on Thursday evening, a part of the 10-feet boundary wall of Government High School (GHS), Sarangpur, crumbled down. No one was present on the premises, as the school was closed by the UT education department last month amid plans to demolish it and construct a new building. Around 20 grilles attached to the wall were also damaged.
UT director school education (DSE) Harsuhinder Pal Singh Brar said fortunately the school was empty at the time of the incident, adding that the UT engineering department had been informed. While the new building will take nearly two years, the school’s students and teachers have been shifted to other schools.
-
Woman out for walk in Chandigarh’s Sector 29 loses phone to snatchers
A woman out for a walk in Sector 29 on Wednesday night became the latest victim of snatchers. The complainant, a resident of Sector 29, 25, Varsha, told the police that after returning from work, she, along with her friend, had gone for a walk around 10 pm. While walking near Peer Baba Dargah in Sector 29, two youths approached her on foot, snatched her mobile phone and ran away.
-
Suvir Sidhu elected chairman of Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana
Suvir Sidhu, 32, was on Thursday elected as the chairman of the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana (BCPH). The youngest chairman of BCPH till date, Suvir is the son of Punjab advocate general Anmol Rattan Sidhu. The General House of the Bar Council also appointed Gurtej Singh Grewal as honorary secretary.
-
Carmel Convent tree collapse: PIL demands inquiry by high court judge
The Punjab and Haryana high court has sought responses from the UT administration, municipal corporation and Carmel Convent School on a plea by a city resident, seeking an inquiry by an HC judge into the July 8 tree collapse at the school that claimed the life of a 16-year-old student.
-
Half of Chandigarh’s daily traffic originates outside the city: RITES report
A major contributor to Chandigarh's worsening traffic woes is the transit traffic entering it from the neighbouring cities. Nearly 50% of total traffic in Chandigarh is in transit and originates from outside the city, say the latest findings of the Rail India Technical and Economic Services. Around 46% of this traffic arrives in Chandigarh daily to either reach a destination in the city or pass through it to reach other locations in the wider tricity area.
-
Covid snuffs out three lives in Mohali, Panchkula
The tricity lost three residents to Covid-19 on Thursday, a first in nearly five months, even as its daily cases shot past the 200 mark after 19 days. The fatalities included two residents of Mohali and one of Panchkula. The Panchkula resident, a 55-year-old man from Sector 12, was also suffering from diabetes, hypertension and chronic kidney disease. Meanwhile, tricity logged 203 fresh infections on Thursday, up from 167 the day before.
