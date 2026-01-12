5.58 kg heroin seized in Ludhiana, two arrested

Acting on intelligence inputs, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Ludhiana zonal unit, seized 5.58 kg of heroin from two men on the Ferozepur-Ludhiana highway on Saturday evening. The total weight of the contraband was found to be 5.58 kg, which falls under commercial quantity as per law. (HT)

According to DRI officials, they received specific and credible intelligence that a consignment of narcotic drugs was being transported from the border districts towards Ludhiana in a particular vehicle.

Responding swiftly, DRI officers reached the Ferozepur-Ludhiana highway on the outskirts of the city, where the suspected vehicle was identified and intercepted around 5.15 pm.

During a thorough search of the car, officers recovered 10 packets wrapped in white cloth concealed inside two shoe bags. The bags were hidden in specially created cavities inside two large speakers placed in the boot of the vehicle to evade detection.

Field testing of the recovered substance confirmed it to be heroin. The total weight of the contraband was found to be 5.58 kg, which falls under commercial quantity as per law. The seized heroin has an estimated illicit market value of ₹11.15 crore, DRI officials said.

The heroin consignment, along with the vehicle used for its transportation, was seized under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, and the two occupants of the vehicle were formally arrested on Sunday.

Further investigation is underway to trace the source and intended recipients of the seized consignment.