56-yr-old Ludhiana man succumbs to Covid
A 56-year-old man from Fatehgarh Mohalla succumbed to Covid even as 33 fresh infections were reported from Ludhiana district on Tuesday.
According to the health department, the patient was suffering from commodities including heart issues and undergoing treatment at a civil hospital.
The district currently has 165 active cases, of which 160 patients are under home isolation. Three patients are undergoing treatment at a private facility, while two patients are admitted to a government health facility.
Ludhiana has so far recorded 1,10,769 Covid infections, of which 1,08,309 people have successfully defeated the virus and 2,295 patients have succumbed to it.
-
Ludhiana police witness transfers in top brass
The Ludhiana police commissionerate on Tuesday witnessed major transfers in the top brass. Vatsala Gupta, who was DCP (headquarters) at Jalandhar, has been transferred as DCP (headquarters) Ludhiana. Suhail Qasim was ADCP (city 1) at Jalandhar. He has now been transferred as ADCP (city 2) Ludhiana, replacing Balwinder Singh. Harkamal Kaur, who was SP (headquarters) in Patiala, has been transferred as ADCP (headquarters) Ludhiana. Kaur has replaced Pragya Jain.
-
Covid-19: Uttar Pradesh reports 363 new cases, one death
Uttar Pradesh reported 363 new Covid cases and one death on Tuesday, according to the data from the state health department. Among new cases, Lucknow reported 76, Gautam Budha Nagar 43, Ghaziabad 26, Jhansi 19, Maharajganj and Prayagraj 17 each. The death took place in Hardoi, according to the data. The state at present has 2325 active Covid cases. Uttar Pradesh has reported a total of 2094600 Covid cases and 23548 deaths till now.
-
First phase of local polls without OBC quota in Maharashtra as SC refuses to interfere
On June 29, the state election commission declared elections for 271 gram panchayats (village councils) on August 4. “The SC has refused to interfere in the gram panchayat polls as their nomination process has already started. It means that 271 gram panchayat polls will be held without OBC quota,” said a senior SEC official, who requested anonymity. Another 9,000 gram panchayats are due for elections by December.
-
Sena writes to Guv, asks him not to swear-in ministers till SC verdict
In an effort to pre-empt a move by the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis cabinet to expand, the Shiv Sena wrote to Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Tuesday stating that since a petition seeking the disqualification of 16 legislators was pending before the Supreme Court, he should not allow the swearing-in of any minister till the apex court adjudicates on the issue.
-
Kanpur’s Chandrashekhar Azad University receives ‘B’ grade from NAAC
Chandrashekhar Azad University of Agriculture and Technology, Kanpur, got a B grade from National Assessment and Accreditation Council. Governor Anandiben Patel honoured vice-chancellor DR Singh with a citation for getting a B grade in NAAC evaluation here at Raj Bhavan on Tuesday. V-C Singh informed that by getting a B grade in NAAC evaluation, CSAUA&T become the first agricultural and technological university in the country to get the NAAC grading.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics