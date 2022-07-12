Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 56-yr-old Ludhiana man succumbs to Covid
chandigarh news

56-yr-old Ludhiana man succumbs to Covid

Ludhiana currently has 165 active Covid cases, of which 160 patients are under home isolation. Three patients are undergoing treatment at a private facility, while two patients are admitted to a government health facility.
Ludhiana has so far recorded 1,10,769 Covid cases, of which 1,08,309 people have successfully defeated the virus. (HT FILE)
Updated on Jul 12, 2022 11:38 PM IST
HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A 56-year-old man from Fatehgarh Mohalla succumbed to Covid even as 33 fresh infections were reported from Ludhiana district on Tuesday.

According to the health department, the patient was suffering from commodities including heart issues and undergoing treatment at a civil hospital.

The district currently has 165 active cases, of which 160 patients are under home isolation. Three patients are undergoing treatment at a private facility, while two patients are admitted to a government health facility.

Ludhiana has so far recorded 1,10,769 Covid infections, of which 1,08,309 people have successfully defeated the virus and 2,295 patients have succumbed to it.

