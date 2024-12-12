57.11 crore released for rejuvenation of Ghaggar: Centre

The Union government has released ₹57.11 crore for the rejuvenation of Ghaggar as part of the pollution abatement schemes. Additionally, a sum of ₹483.53 crore has been released as the Centre’s share for the conservation of Sutlej and Beas under the National River Conservation Plan (NRCP). This was stated by minister of state for jal shakti Raj Bhushan Choudhary in response to a question asked by Rajya Sabha member Satnam Singh Sandhu during the ongoing winter session of the Parliament. The Centre said as per the data shared by the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) with the Union government regarding the works being carried out for the treatment of wastewater from the towns falling in the catchment of Ghaggar, 28 STPs with a total capacity 291.7 MLD have been installed and 15 STPs of 97 MLD are in different stages of implementation. (HT File)

According to a press statement by Sandhu’s office, the minister in a written reply said that the sewage treatment capacity of 648 million litres per day (MLD) was also created under NRCP for these rivers.

An amount of ₹32.61 crore was released as part of the central share for the implementation of these schemes and an additional sewage treatment capacity of 15 MLD was created.

Sandhu, in his question, had sought details regarding steps taken by the government to rejuvenate and detoxify Ghaggar, grants provided to Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan to clean the river and steps taken by the Centre for rejuvenation of all rivers in Punjab.

In a written reply, the minister stated: “As per the data shared by the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) with the Union government regarding the works being carried out for the treatment of wastewater from the towns falling in the catchment of Ghaggar, 28 STPs with a total capacity 291.7 MLD have been installed and 15 STPs of 97 MLD are in different stages of implementation.”

The minister added: “For conservation of Sutlej and Beas in Punjab, ₹483.53 crore was released as central government share and sewage treatment capacity of 648 MLD was created under NRCP. In order to address pollution concerns of Sutlej due to the discharge of Buddha Nallah, the Punjab government has undertaken the Buddha Nallah Rejuvenation project which included setting up of STPs with 225 MLD and 60 MLD capacity, rehabilitation of four STPs, two effluent treatment plants of capacity 3.75 MLD and 2.25 MLD for treatment of wastewater from dairy complexes in Ludhiana. Also, to prevent and control industrial discharge from clusters of small and medium scale dyeing industries in Ludhiana, common effluent treatment plants of capacity 40 MLD, 50 MLD and 15 MLD have been made operational.”