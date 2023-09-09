57-year-old HP woman killed in Chandimandir hit-and-run

A 57-year-old woman, headed to visit her hospitalised husband, was killed in a hit-and-run accident outside Command Hospital, Chandimandir, on Thursday morning. The deceased was identified as Tripta Devi, hailing from Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh. (iStock)

Her son-in-law Varinder Singh Thakur told the police that his father-in-law Kashmir Singh was admitted at Command Hospital and Tripta was attending to him.

She would spend the night at their relatives’ house in Pinjore and return in the morning with food. On Thursday, while she was crossing the road from Sector 6 towards the hospital, a speeding Hyundai Eon, bearing a Mohali registration number, hit her and sped away. Tripta was taken to the hospital, but declared dead.

A case under Sections 279 and 304-A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the absconding driver at the Sector 7 police station in Panchkula .

4-year-old girl killed as e-rickshaw overturns

Chandigarh A four-year-old girl was killed after an e-rickshaw in which she was travelling overturned near Mauli Jagran Chowk on Thursday.

The child, Aditi, had boarded the vehicle with her mother, brother, aunt and a neighbour, all residents of Mauli Jagran.

Her mother Nirmala told the police that they were going to Mansa Devi temple, when the accident took place. The vehicle fell on Aditi, who was rushed to the civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula. But she was declared dead.

A case under Sections 279, 337 and 304-A of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Mauli Jagran police station. The e-rickshaw driver, Gurcharan, 36, of Rajiv Colony, Sector 17, Panchkula, was arrested and later released on bail.