58-year-old man ends life in Chandigarh’s Dadumajra Colony

A 58-year-old man was found hanging from the ceiling fan at his house in Dadumajra Colony on Tuesday. According to initial reports, the deceased was alone at home when he took the extreme step. (iStock)

Police responded to the scene after receiving information and discovered that a PCR vehicle had already rushed the man to GMSH, Sector 16, where the duty doctor declared him dead. His body was moved to the mortuary for autopsy.

According to initial reports, the deceased was alone at home when he took the extreme step. His wife told police that he had consumed liquor. No signs of foul play were found at the scene, said police.

They have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death.