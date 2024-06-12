 58-year-old man ends life in Chandigarh’s Dadumajra Colony - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 12, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

58-year-old man ends life in Chandigarh’s Dadumajra Colony

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 12, 2024 09:04 AM IST

Police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death

A 58-year-old man was found hanging from the ceiling fan at his house in Dadumajra Colony on Tuesday.

According to initial reports, the deceased was alone at home when he took the extreme step. (iStock)
According to initial reports, the deceased was alone at home when he took the extreme step. (iStock)

Police responded to the scene after receiving information and discovered that a PCR vehicle had already rushed the man to GMSH, Sector 16, where the duty doctor declared him dead. His body was moved to the mortuary for autopsy.

Date mein Crickit, late mein Crickit! Catch the game anytime, anywhere on Crickit. Find out how

According to initial reports, the deceased was alone at home when he took the extreme step. His wife told police that he had consumed liquor. No signs of foul play were found at the scene, said police.

They have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / 58-year-old man ends life in Chandigarh’s Dadumajra Colony
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On