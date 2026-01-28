58-yr-old man dies 4 days after hit-and-run accident in Mohali

A 58-year-old man riding pillion on scooter in Phase 11, Mohali, died on Sunday, four days after being hit by a motorcycle, police said. In a separate incident, a 15-year-old Class 8 student of Sohana, died after the motorcycle he was riding was hit by a BMW car at the Sector 88/89 intersection late Sunday night. (HT Photo for representation)

The accident occurred on January 22 when a motorcycle bearing registration number CH76T2460 rammed into a scooter being driven by Rohit, with his father Rohtas, resident of Chandigarh riding pillion. Both fell on the road following the impact. While Rohit helped his injured father stand up, the motorcyclist fled the spot.

Police reached the scene and shifted the injured to the Phase 6 civil hospital. Doctors later referred Rohtas to PGIMER, Chandigarh, where he succumbed to his injuries on Sunday. After his father’s death, Rohit lodged a complaint with the police.

Police said a case has been registered under Sections 106, 281 and 324(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and said efforts are underway to identify and arrest the motorcyclist involved in the hit-and-run.

Meanwhile, the Mohali district has recorded four road accidents in the past one week.

In a separate incident, a 15-year-old Class 8 student of Sohana, died after the motorcycle he was riding was hit by a BMW car at the Sector 88/89 intersection late Sunday night. His 16-year-old friend sustained serious injuries. Police said they have identified the car driver and will arrest him soon.