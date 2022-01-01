Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 5-acre rider on crop compensation: Farmers gherao DC office in Ludhiana
5-acre rider on crop compensation: Farmers gherao DC office in Ludhiana

Protesting against the government’s five-acre rider on crop compensation, farmers gheraoed the deputy commissioner’s office on Friday and submitted a memorandum with an additional deputy commissioner and asked for a list of farmers who had received 2 lakh in their bank accounts.
Updated on Jan 01, 2022
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

“The chief minister is deliberately delaying approvals, but we will continue to gherao the DC office till our demands are met,” said Charan Singh Nurpur, BKU, district president.

