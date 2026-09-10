5kg ICE, 3 pistols seized in Amritsar, two arrested

The counter intelligence (CI) wing, Amritsar, has busted a cross-border narcotics and illegal arms smuggling module with the arrest of two individuals and recovered 5kg of ICE (crystal methamphetamine) and three foreign-made sophisticated pistols from their possession, said Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on Wednesday. A case under Sections 22, 25 and 29 of the NDPS Act and Section 25 of the Arms Act has been registered at the state special operation cell police station in Amritsar. (HT)

Those arrested have been identified as Sohan Singh, a resident of Chogawan village in Amritsar and Saleem of Bandala village in Amritsar. The recovered pistols include two 9MM and one .30 bore along with magazines. Apart from this, police teams have also impounded their motorcycle being used for transporting the consignment.

The DGP said that preliminary investigation has revealed that the module allegedly operated in coordination with foreign-based smugglers, with consignments of drugs and weapons being received and further supplied through associates.

Sharing operational details, he said that police teams of CI Amritsar had received a reliable input that suspects Sohan Singh and Saleem are expected to meet at Adda Baoli near Mata Kaulan Hospital on Lopoke Road in Amritsar, in connection with a delivery of huge consignment of ICE drug and weapons. Acting swiftly, police teams conducted a raid and intercepted both the suspects from the area, and recovered 5kg ICE and three pistols from their possession, he said.

The DGP said that a key member of this module has also been identified and raids are being conducted to nab him. Further investigation is underway to identify other persons involved in this module and dismantle the wider illegal arms and drug trafficking networks, he added.

A case under Sections 22, 25 and 29 of the NDPS Act and Section 25 of the Arms Act has been registered at the state special operation cell police station in Amritsar.