Ex-Dehra MLA Hoshyar Singh gets interim bail in funds misuse case

A local court has granted interim bail to former Dehra MLA Hoshyar Singh in a case of alleged misuse of government funds registered against him. Former Dehra MLA Hoshyar Singh

Passing the order on Tuesday, the court also directed Singh to join the investigation as and when required by the investigating officer. The next hearing in the case is scheduled for September 17.

The court also directed the former MLA not to tamper with or influence prosecution evidence in any manner. As per the court order, Singh will have to furnish a personal bond of ₹50,000 and a surety of the same amount to the satisfaction of the investigating officer.

The state vigilance and anti-corruption bureau (SV&ACB) has also been directed to file its response during the next hearing.

The former legislator was booked on July 16 at the SV&ACB police station in Dharamshala under Sections 409 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for alleged misuse of government funds. The FIR was registered based on a complaint filed by an employee of companies Singh owned.

The SV&ACB had earlier said that during the preliminary inquiry, records, bank statements of the concerned beneficiaries, government documents, and statements from the complainants and other individuals were examined.

“The investigation revealed that in 2023 and 2024, financial assistance was sanctioned and released to certain individuals under the MLA discretionary grant scheme, even though the complainants and other concerned persons never applied for such assistance. These beneficiaries also alleged that after the amount was credited to their accounts, they withdrew the cash and handed it over to the former MLA as per his instructions,” the bureau said.

The bureau had stated that the verification of documentary evidence and bank records indicated, prima facie, that government funds were used for purposes other than those intended and that the individuals in whose names the funds were sanctioned did not receive the actual benefit.