Himachal monsoon losses touch ₹1,550 crore

The estimated infrastructure loss across Himachal Pradesh during the monsoon season has touched ₹1,550 crore. An uprooted tree blocks National Highway 5 (NH 5) following a landslide disrupting vehicular movement, at Theog area in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, Tuesday. (PTI)

According to the details shared by the revenue department, the public works department has suffered losses of more than ₹1,100 crore. The jal shakti department has reported losses of ₹368 crore, while the power department has suffered damage worth ₹21 crore.

While 126 houses have been fully damaged, 498 have suffered partial damage. As many as 286 deaths have been reported in the state from June 30 to September 9, including 172 in road accidents, 39 people died after falling from rocks or slopes, 18 in landslides, 15 due to drowning and one in a flash flood.

On Wednesday, rainfall occurred at a few places, including Dharamshala and Palampur. As many as 64 roads remained blocked across the state, including 31 in Mandi district and 11 in Kullu district. As many as 10 roads remained blocked in Kangra district, and five in Sirmaur district.

Meanwhile, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Shimla, light rainfall is expected at isolated places in the middle hills and plains of the state from September 10 to 12, while light to moderate rainfall is likely at a few places on September 13 and at many places across the state on September 14 and 15. No weather-related warning has been issued till September 15.

In the last 24 hours, light to moderate rain at isolated places across the state. The highest rainfall of 4 cm was recorded in Dhaulakuan AWS, followed by Guler (2 cm), Dharmshala (2 cm) and Sujanpur Tira (1 cm)