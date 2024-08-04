5-year jail, 1-lakh fine for using Chinese kite string: Mohali admn

Warning the public against using deadly Chinese kite string, also known as the “China dor”, for kite flying in Mohali, the district administration stated that offenders could face up to five years of imprisonment and a fine of up to ₹1 lakh. Mohali DC advised the public to avoid using the banned Chinese kite string and encouraged reporting any violations to the district control room at 017-2221-9506. (HT File)

Deputy commissioner (DC) Aashika Jain said there was a complete ban in Punjab on the production, storage, sale, purchase, supply, import and use of the kite-flying thread made from nylon, plastic, or any other synthetic material.

Following the National Green Tribunal’s July 11, 2017 order, the state government’s department of science, technology, and environment issued detailed guidelines on July 5 to ban the use of Chinese kite string under the Environment Protection Act, 1986, she added.

Punjab Pollution Control Board, Mohali, environmental engineer Rantej Sharma said kite flying shall be permissible only with a cotton thread. Jain advised the public to avoid using the banned Chinese kite string and encouraged reporting any violations to the district control room at 017-2221-9506.