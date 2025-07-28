Finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Monday announced that 60 psychologists and counsellors would be recruited for jails across the state to bolster mental healthcare in the state’s correctional facilities. 60 counsellors to be recruited for jail inmates

In a statement issued here, Cheema said, “This initiative underscores our dedication to providing comprehensive support to individuals within the prison system, including crucial mental health services.”

The minister further stated that the department of jails would oversee the recruitment of 60 psychologists and counsellors through a transparent outsourcing process. It is expected to enhance the psychological support available to inmates, addressing a vital aspect of their rehabilitation and overall well-being, he added.