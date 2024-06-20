 61-yr-old woman found dead in Panchkula - Hindustan Times
61-yr-old woman found dead in Panchkula

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Jun 20, 2024 09:34 AM IST

61-year-old woman, Sudesh Kumari, found dead in her house in Sector 15, Panchkula. Police discovered her body with head injury after neighbours reported foul smell.

A 61-year-old woman was found in her house in Sector 15, Panchkula.

The woman was identified Sudesh Kumari of Sector 15, Panchkula. (iStock)
The woman was identified Sudesh Kumari of Sector 15, Panchkula. (iStock)

The woman was identified Sudesh Kumari. The Sector 15 police post in charge, Yogdhyan, said police received a complaint on Wednesday morning when neighbours told that foul smell was emanating from her house.

Upon reaching the house, police found the woman’s body lying on the kitchen floor. “Blood was also oozing out of her head, apparently after she had hit her head on a hard surface. The body was recovered and cremated after contacting her relatives who live in Punjab,” the cop said.

He said the woman lived alone in the house. Her parents had died recently. The police said maggots had infested the body as it was lying there for many days.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / 61-yr-old woman found dead in Panchkula
