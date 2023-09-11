64 arrested, contraband seized during Punjab Police’s Op Seal

The Punjab Police arrested 64 persons and impounded 17 vehicles during ‘OPS Seal-4’, a special operation carried out in wake of the G-20 Summit in New Delhi. Punjab Police personnel at a naka during the special operation on Sunday. (HT Photo)

The operation was conducted from 8am to 2pm, jointly with the police forces of four neighbouring states— Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan and Jammu & Kashmir, and the Union Territory Chandigarh.

Special DGP (law-and-order) Arpit Shukla said 104 nakas, involving 1,000-plus police personnel were set up under the supervision of inspectors/DSPs at all entry/exit points of 10 districts, which share boundaries with four border states.

As many as 3,624 vehicles entering the state were checked, of which 151 were challaned and 17 were impounded. Besides arresting 64 persons in 49 first information reports (FIRs), police teams also arrested a proclaimed offender.

Apart from this, the teams recovered two pistols along with ammunition, ₹1.48 lakh cash, 667-gm heroin, 35kg poppy husk, 40 grams smack, 9,275 bottles of licit and 170 bottles of illicit liquor. Police teams have also rounded up 721 suspicious persons for questioning.

Checking was also carried out at 878 churches and 78 Naam Charcha Ghars across the state to review the security arrangements and make sure that closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras are installed and functioning.