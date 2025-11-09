Search
Sun, Nov 09, 2025
67 stubble burning cases mark season’s highest single-day spike in Haryana

ByBhavey Nagpal, Karnal
Published on: Nov 09, 2025 10:23 pm IST

The total stubble burning cases in Haryana, since September 15, has now crossed the 300 mark and stands at 333

Haryana on Saturday saw the season’s highest single-day spike with 67 cases of stubble burning, reveals the data.

The highest number of cases were from Fatehabad —19 cases, followed by 17 in Jind and 9 in Hisar. (File)
The total, since September 15, has now crossed the 300 mark and stands at 333. Of the total cases, 243 were registered this month only.

The highest number of cases were from Fatehabad —19 cases, followed by 17 in Jind and 9 in Hisar.

However, in contrast, the total cases registered this season is over 65% lower than the last year’s same period. A total of 959 cases were lodged during the last season paddy procurement season.

Of the 333 cases, Jind tops the chart with 82, followed by Fatehabad (59), Hisar (41), Kaithal (39), Sonepat (20), Sirsa (19), Karnal (15), Palwal (12), Rohtak (9), Kurukshetra (8), Yamunanagar (7), Jhajjar-Ambala (6 each), Faridabad (4), Panipat (3), Bhiwani (2) and Panchkula (1).

At 436, Bahadurgarh most polluted

At 436, Bahadurgarh in Jhajjar district recorded the worst air in the country under “severe” category on Sunday.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI in Delhi was recorded at the second spot at 370 (very poor).

The index, which is an average of the past 24 hours, shows other places from Haryana in the category are -- Charkhi Dadri (338), Rohtak (323), Sirsa (303) and Jind (302).

