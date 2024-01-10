67th National School Games: Parents travel across states to support their wards’ morale

The 67th National School Games being held at Punjab Agricultural University and other locations in Ludhiana witnessed a remarkable display of parental involvement in sports. Parents of various athletes travelled, along with their children, to take care of them and to support them on the ground. The parents took leaves from their work and managed their stay in the city. HT Image

Sudipta Das, guardian of Adira Boomi from the West Bengal karate team, expressed pride in his ward’s achievements and disappointment over the lack of financial assistance from the government.

Adira Boomi, a seasoned participant in national events, including the National Karate Championship in Jabalpur, where she secured a bronze medal, showcased her talent once again at the games. Her guardian emphasised the significance of parents’ support in youth sports, highlighting the essential role it plays in boosting athletes’ morale.

Jayanth Ruban, father of S Lathika from Tamil Nadu’s judo team in the U-17 (52 kg) category, also stressed the importance of parental involvement. Ruban, a dedicated central government employee, spoke of his commitment to accompany his daughter and provide unwavering encouragement. Lathika, an aspiring judoka, had previously participated in the Khelo India Youth Games 2023, finishing at the fifth place. With a collection of eight gold medals from various state championships and participation in seven nationals to her credit, Lathika is a shining example of parental support bearing fruit.

However, despite their indispensable role, the parents of these talented athletes have faced difficulties. Unable to avail themselves of lodging facilities provided by the event management, they have taken it upon themselves to bear the expenses of hotel rooms during the tournament. This dedication and commitment from the parents underline their unwavering belief in the potential of their children.

Jayashree Reddy, mother of Sai Hansika, a player from the U-19 Telangana football team, exemplifies the unwavering support of parents. Proudly discussing her daughter’s achievements, which include a silver medal in the 45 kg category at the state level in 2018, Reddy voiced her determination to support both of her children in their sporting endeavors. Hansika, an aspiring engineer with exceptional skills in karate, represents the all-roundedness and ambition of young athletes.