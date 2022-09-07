67-year-old man gets 20-year RI for sexually assaulting minor
A fast-track POCSO court awarded 20 years of rigorous imprisonment to a 67-year-old man who is convicted of sexually assaulting a minor. The convict has been identified as Chhakori, an auto-driver
A fast-track POCSO court awarded 20 years of rigorous imprisonment to a 67-year-old man who is convicted of sexually assaulting a six-year-old girl. The convict has been identified as Chhakori, an auto-driver based in Chandigarh.
The convict has been sent to face trial for the commission of offences punishable under Sections 376 AB of the IPC and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012, by the police.
The case was registered on the complaint of the mother of the survivor wherein she alleged that she along with her family lives in a rented accommodation in Chandigarh but is a permanent resident of Uttar Pradesh.
The woman has three daughters. In May 2019, her elder daughter, who was six years old at the time of the crime, complained of pain while urinating.
On her asking, she told that on the evening of July 8, 2019, a 67-year-old man who lives in their locality asked her to sit in an auto. The auto was parked in their lane and he put his hand inside her private parts causing pain.
The parents filed a complaint with the Sector 26 police station. The trial continued for nearly three years and on Monday, he was convicted.
The court of additional sessions judge, Swati Sehgal, a fast-track court, convicted the accused under Section 376AB of the IPC and awarded 20 years of rigorous imprisonment. The court also imposed a fine of ₹30,000.
Similar cases
August 29: The district court has awarded 20-year rigorous imprisonment to a teacher of Kurukshetra University and a student for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old student.
August 26: The fast-track court awarded 20 years of rigorous imprisonment to a 50-year-old man for raping a four-year-old girl after luring her with eatables.
August 22: A 25-year-old servant was sent behind the bars for 30 years, for the “demonic act” of sexually assaulting an eight-year-old in Chandigarh by a fast-track court.
