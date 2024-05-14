7 lakh acres to be under DSR cultivation: Agri dept

The Punjab agriculture department has set a target of seven lakh acres to be sown under the direct seeded rice (DSR) system of paddy cultivation to save water this kharif season. The last year’s target was five lakh acres but only 1.73 lakh acres witnessed paddy cultivation under the DSR method. The Punjab government has been offering ₹ 1,500 per acre to farmers for taking up the direct seeded rice technique.

The agriculture department has already issued the notification, allowing the farmers to sow paddy through the DSR method from May 15. For the conventional method, the department has fixed June 11 for Muktsar, Bathinda, Fazilka, Faridkot, Mansa and Ferozepur, while June 15 for the rest of the state.

Jaswant Singh, Director, Punjab Agriculture, said, “This year, we have increased the target of the DSR method by 2 lakh acres. The department has put in more efforts to address the misconceptions of the farmers related to the DSR method of paddy cultivation.”

He said the state government had been offering ₹1,500 per acre to farmers for taking up the DSR technique. Highlighting its importance, he said it played a big role in conserving groundwater besides checking stubble burning.

Under DSR method, rice seedlings are directly planted into the soil either manually or through machines, thus requiring less water than the conventional method wherein plants are grown in nurseries and then transplanted into waterlogged fields.