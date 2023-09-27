News / Cities / Chandigarh News / 74-year-old man, daughter found dead in Phagwara

74-year-old man, daughter found dead in Phagwara

ByPress Trust of India, Phagwara
Sep 27, 2023 06:56 AM IST

Phagwara deputy superintendent of police Jaspreet Singh said the cause of their death was being ascertained; prima facie, there did not appear to be any foul play as the bodies did not carry any injury marks, he said. But the cause of deaths will be known only after autopsy, the DSP added

A 74-year-old man and his daughter were found dead at their house here on Tuesday, police said.

The 37-year-old woman was married but was currently staying at her father’s house, police said.
The 37-year-old woman was married but was currently staying at her father’s house, police said.

The 37-year-old woman was married but was currently staying at her father’s house, police said.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Phagwara deputy superintendent of police Jaspreet Singh said the cause of their death was being ascertained.

Prima facie, there did not appear to be any foul play as the bodies did not carry any injury marks, he said. But the cause of deaths will be known only after autopsy, the DSP added.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 27, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out