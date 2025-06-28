75-yr-old dies of diarrhoea, over dozen taken ill in Rajouri’s Sakri

A 75-year-old woman with co-morbidities died of diarrhoea and over a dozen were taken ill in Rajouri’s Sakri village, prompting health authorities to send a team of doctors to the village on Friday, said officials. Chief medical officer of Rajouri, Dr Manohar Rana said that 75-year-old Vidya Devi died Saturday morning around 4.30 am. “The patient had co-morbidities of hypertension with diabetes,” he said. (HT File)

Chief medical officer of Rajouri, Dr Manohar Rana said that 75-year-old Vidya Devi died Saturday morning around 4.30 am. “The patient had co-morbidities of hypertension with diabetes,” he said.

Principal of the Government Medical College, Rajouri, Dr AS Bhatia informed that since Friday, a total of 26 patients with gastroenteritis were hospitalised at the district hospital.

“Four with acute renal failure had to be sent to the GMC Jammu because we don’t have nephrologist in Rajouri hospital. Two patients, who had improved, left on their own. Fourteen others have recovered fully and were discharged. For now, we have six patients in the Rajouri hospital, who are being treated.”

“We had sent a team of doctors which screened the villagers and also collected water samples from the village,” he added.

“During monsoon, gastrointestinal infection is the most common disease found across the country in rural areas because people rely on rivers, rivulets and springs for water. E-coli is the most common bacteria that causes diarrhoea. The people in Sakri village are also affected by gastroenteritis,” he said.

The health department has also attributed the outbreak to water contamination after E.coli was found in water samples from the area.